Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Congress candidates lead in Manglaur, Badrinath seats of Uttarakhand

The counting of votes for the by-elections in the two assembly constituencies, held on Wednesday, began at 8 am

Congress, Congress flag

Congress, Congress flag(Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress candidates for the Badrinath and Manglaur assembly bypolls in Uttarakhand were leading in both the seats on Saturday, officials said.
The counting of votes for the by-elections in the two assembly constituencies, held on Wednesday, began at 8 am.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Congress' Qazi Nizamuddin was ahead by 87,365 votes against the BJP's Kartar Singh Bhadana in the sixth round of counting in Manglaur.
BSP's Ubaidur Rahman, who was behind Nizamuddin at the second spot in the initial rounds of counting, is now trailing at the third spot in the seat.
The seat was with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) but fell vacant after Rahman's father and sitting MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari died in October 2023.
In the Badrinath assembly seat, Congress' Lakhpat Singh Butola was leading by 1,935 votes against BJP's Rajendra Bhandari in the seventh round of counting.
The seat fell vacant after Bhandari resigned from the Congress and the state assembly to join the BJP just before the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

LIVE: Atal Bihari Vajpayee would have also imposed Emergency, says Sanjay Raut

Polling official, EVM, election

Assembly bypolls results: INDIA bloc candidates lead in 11 of 13 seats

Congress, Congress flag

Himachal Pradesh bypolls: Cong leading in all three assembly by-polls

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

June 4 to go down as 'Modi Mukti Diwas': Cong on 'Samvidahaan Hatya Diwas'

Pawan Khera

BJP's dream of changing Constitution was shattered, says Pawan Khera

Topics : Election Commission of India Indian National Congress Uttarakhand Election Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon