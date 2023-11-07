Sensex (-0.24%)
Assembly polls: PM Modi calls for record voting in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram

In his message for voters in Chhattisgarh, Modi urged them to be a part of the democracy's auspicious festival by casting their votes in the first round of polls. He congratulated the first-time voter

PM Modi

PM Modi addresses during the inauguration of the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged voters in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram to exercise their franchise as the two states go to polls to elect members of their respective assembly.
In his message for voters in Chhattisgarh, Modi urged them to be a part of the democracy's auspicious festival by casting their votes in the first round of polls. He congratulated the first-time voters.
He also appealed to people in Mizoram to come out and vote in record numbers.
"I call upon the people of Mizoram to vote in record numbers. I particularly urge the young and first time voters to exercise their franchise and strengthen the festival of democracy."

Voting is taking place for 20 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly and all the 40 seats of the Mizoram assembly on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

