Restoring statehood to J-K is Congress, INDIA bloc's priority: Rahul Gandhi

The former Congress president also said it is his party's aim that people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh get their democratic rights back

Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases -- September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will be held on October 4 | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said it is the priority of the Congress party and the INDIA Bloc to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
The former Congress president also said it is his party's aim that people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh get their democratic rights back.
"It is our priority and also of the INDIA bloc to restore statehood in J-K as soon as possible. We had expected this could be done prior to elections, but it is okay, elections have been declared. It is a step forward and we are hoping that statehood will be restored as soon as possible and the democratic rights of the people of J-K will be restored," Gandhi said at a press conference after an interaction with party workers here.
He said it is the first time since Independence that a state has been downgraded to a Union Territory (UT).
"This has never happened before. UTs have become states, but it is the first time that a state has become a UT. We are very clear in our national manifesto as well that it is a priority for us that the people of J-K and Ladakh get their democratic rights back," he added.
Gandhi along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday spoke with Congress leaders and workers here to get feedback about the grassroots-level preparations for the assembly polls.
Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases -- September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will be held on October 4.

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

