Election Commission seizes over Rs 1,760 cr from five poll-bound states

The Election Commission of India on Monday said enforcement agencies have seized cash, jewellery, drugs, liquor and other freebies meant to induce voters worth Rs 1,760 crore in the five poll-going states. It said this was a 636 per cent increase over such seizures during the 2018 Assembly polls in these states.

The EC has considered seizures that agencies made in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana since the model code of conduct kicked in on October 9. The poll panel said that such seizures in 2018 were worth Rs 239.15 crore. Voting has taken place in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, and MP and is scheduled for November 25 in Rajasthan and November 30 in Telangana.

In Telangana, of the total seizures worth Rs 659.2 crore, that of gold and silver jewellery and other precious metals have comprised Rs 191.02 crore, more than half of the total such seizures, of Rs 371.2 crore, in the five poll-going states.

In Rajasthan, agencies have seized Rs 341.24 crore of what the EC describes as "freebies and other items", half of the total seizures in the state worth Rs 650.7 crore. These 'freebies', meant to influence voters, include illegally stored fertiliser, petrol and diesel. Enforcement agencies have also seized illegal arms, ammunition and vehicles in these states. While not linked to the polls, the EC's drive in Mizoram led to the recovery of an orangutan. Exotic animals are smuggled into the state from Myanmar.

The EC also released data on seizures that enforcement agencies made in the six assembly elections held since November 2022 but preceding the current round of polls. According to the data, seizures in the Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, held in November-December 2022, and in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, held in February-March 2023, were worth Rs 1,413.19 crore. The EC said this was a 1,009.12 per cent increase over the Rs 127.41 crore worth of seizures in the elections held in these states five years back.

The EC's data coincides with all the Assembly elections held during the tenure of the current Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajiv Kumar. A 1984 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, former Union finance secretary Kumar took over as the CEC on May 15, 2022. Kumar joined as an Election Commissioner on September 1, 2020, and his term is until 2025.

However, the quantum of 'inducements' seized has consistently shown an upward trend in the last few years. For example, according to an EC statement in February 2022, agencies seized goods, drugs, cash and liquor worth Rs 1,018.2 crore in the run-up to the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab in January-February 2022. This was over three times the seizures worth Rs 299.84 crore made in the 2017 round of polls in these states.

The EC attributed the significant increase in seizures in the current round of polls to embedding technology into the monitoring process through the Election Expenditure Monitoring System (ESMS), which has brought an "array of central and state enforcement agencies together for better coordination and intelligence sharing."

The EC said it had deployed 228 officers from the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and other services as 'Expenditure Observers'. It has identified 194 assembly constituencies as 'expenditure sensitive constituencies' for close monitoring. The commission said the figures for seizures are expected to increase in the coming days as Rajasthan and Telangana are yet to vote.