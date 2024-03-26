Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Himachal CM's first reaction as BJP fields ex-Cong rebel MLAs in by-polls

The Congress had disqualified the six rebel MLAs, including Rajinder Rana for voting in favour of the BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan during the Rajya Sabha polls in February

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo: Twitter @SukhuSukhvinder)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said it was proved that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in horsetrading during Rajya Sabha polls, after the saffron party announced bye-elections tickets to six rebel ex-Congress MLAs.

"This proves that the BJP engaged in horse trading during the Rajya Sabha polls. The allocation of tickets to former Congress MLAs indicates what they were promised in exchange for their votes for the BJP...Himachal is land of gods and goddesses…The people of the state will teach them a lesson on June 1," Sukhu said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Who are six rebel Congress MLAs?

Six Congress MLAs, who had voted in favour of the BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan during the February 28 Rajya Sabha elections, faced disqualification by the party a day later. Three independent MLAs had also voted for the BJP, handing it the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the hill state. 

The disqualified rebel MLAs are - Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Rajinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chetanya Sharma and Devinder Kumar Bhutto.

Nearly a month later, all nine of them joined the saffron party on Saturday. Earlier today, the BJP named all six former Congress leaders as its candidates for the upcoming Assembly by-polls for the respective seats.

Himachal by-polls on June 1

The by-polls will be held on June 1, the same day Himachal goes to Lok Sabha elections. The results will be declared on June 4.

According to the BJPs' announcement, Rajinder Rana will contest the Sujanpur seat, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal - Barsar, Ravi Thakur - Lahaul and Spiti, Chaitanya Sharma - Gagret, Devinder Kumar Bhutto - Kutlehar, and Sudhir Sharma - Dharamshala.

Notably, after joining the BJP, Rana had hinted that more Congress legislators could join the saffron party ahead. "More legislators are feeling suffocated in Congress and are in contact with us. They would also show courage to leave Congress in the coming days," Rana said.

Also Read

Himachal crisis: Who are 6 Congress MLAs who voted for BJP during RS polls

Himachal CM Sukhu won't accept 'younger brother' Vikramaditya's resignation

'I'm warrior, haven't resigned': Himachal CM puts brave face amid crisis

Faasos, Behrouz Biryani's parent Rebel Foods aiming to get listed in 2025

BJP to demand floor test in Himachal Pradesh amidst Rajya Sabha win

Sikkim Assembly elections: BJP releases second list of nine candidates

Sikkim Assembly elections 2024: BJP releases second list of 9 candidates

UP Assembly bypolls: Samajwadi Party announces candidates for three seats

LS polls: PM Modi to address first rally in Andhra along with Chandrababu

EC launches 'KYC' app to know if candidates have criminal backgrounds

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh elections Indian National Congress Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha elections BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon