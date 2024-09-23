Business Standard
JMM urges EC to complete Jharkhand poll process by first week of December

An EC team headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar came to Ranchi earlier in the day to review the preparedness

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday urged the EC to conclude the poll procedure.

Press Trust of India Ranchi
The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday urged the EC to conclude the poll procedure for the assembly elections by the first week of December so that the current government could complete its full term.
An EC team headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar came to Ranchi earlier in the day to review the preparedness for the assembly polls due this year.
The team held its first meeting with different political parties.
 
JMM representativesMLA Sudivya Kumar and central spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharyaplaced the party's points before the commission.
 
The election for the fifth Jharkhand assembly was completed on December 23, 2019, and the government was formed on December 29. Therefore, if the election of the sixth state assembly is finished by the first week of December, the current state government will get the opportunity to complete its full term, the JMM informed the commission, according to a party statement.
The party also urged the EC to bar leaders from making speeches in the name of religion or caste during campaigns.

The BJP leaders have been making speeches in the name of religion and caste since August this year, which has created a situation of religious and cultural divisions in the society. It is your responsibility to ensure that communal polarisation does not take place and people can vote freely without any fear, the party representatives told the EC team, the statement said.
The Election Commission team will hold a series of meetings with political parties, enforcement agencies and government officials during its two-day visit.
In 2019, the elections to 81 assembly seats were held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, and the results were declared on December 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

