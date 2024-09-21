Business Standard
Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / One nation, one election proposal flawed, 'dangerous': Kamal Haasan

One nation, one election proposal flawed, 'dangerous': Kamal Haasan

Though Haasan pointed to Europe and Russia when he commented on simultaneous polls, he did not specify any single country where it had failed

Kamal Hassan

Kamal Hassan (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One nation, one election proposal is 'dangerous', flawed and its scars still exist in some countries and hence it is not needed for India and it will not be required in future too, top actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder leader Kamal Haasan said here on Saturday.
Without naming any party or leader, Haasan said had simultaneous polls been held in 2014 or 2015, it would have led to a complete sweep, resulting in dictatorship, loss of freedom of speech and dominance of a single leader.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"You should understand that we have escaped from it...we have escaped from a disease more virulent than Coronavirus," he said addressing a party meet, apparently indicating that polls about a decade ago had been conducted without embracing the one nation, one election concept.
 
Though Haasan pointed to Europe and Russia when he commented on simultaneous polls, he did not specify any single country where it had failed.
What would happen if all traffic lights glow in the same colour at the same time, he asked and said people should be given time to think and pick their choice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian 2 trailer is out

Indian 2 OTT release date announced; Kamal Haasan's movie on Netflix soon

kalki

Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' crosses Rs 500 cr mark at global box office

Indian 2 trailer is out

Indian 2 trailer is out; Kamal Haasan is back in his Senapathy avatar

Miss You

Siddharth's next movie is titled 'Miss You'; R Madhavan shares the poster

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

22 people killed in Israeli strike on school, says Gaza health ministry

Topics : Kamal Haasan Kamal Haasan on politics one nation one election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon