Friday, October 17, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Amit Shah to address rally in Saran, intellectuals' meet in Patna today

Amit Shah to address rally in Saran, intellectuals' meet in Patna today

Shah will hold the BJP's organisational discussions and meet leaders of alliance partners during his three-day tour to poll-bound Bihar

amit shah, chhattisgarh, naxalism

State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal received Shah at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here on Thursday evening

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to poll-bound Bihar, is likely to address a rally in Saran district and an intellectuals' meet here on Friday, BJP leaders said.

Shah met senior party leaders in Patna on Thursday night and reviewed preparations for the upcoming assembly elections, they said.

"The home minister will address a public meeting in Saran during the day in favour of NDA nominees in Amnaur and Taraiya assembly seats. Later in the day, he will also address a gathering of intellectuals at Gyan Bhawan in Patna," said a BJP leader, who did not wish to be quoted.

 

Shah will hold the BJP's organisational discussions and meet leaders of alliance partners during his three-day tour to poll-bound Bihar.

State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal received Shah at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here on Thursday evening.

Also Read

amit shah

Naxalism breathing its last, will uproot it by Mar 31, 2026: Amit Shah

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah to begin three-day visit to poll-bound Bihar starting today

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Op Sindoor ensured devastation of Pak terror HQs, launchpads: Amit Shah

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Jairam Ramesh calls Shah 'weapon of mass disinformation' over Muslim remark

Pawan Khera, Pawan

Pawan Khera slams Shah's Muslim population remark as bid to polarise voters

During his stay in Bihar, Shah is also likely to participate in the processions before the filing of nomination papers by some NDA candidates.

"Over the course of the next four days, filing of nomination papers will be completed for all the 243 seats in the state assembly. Instructions will be issued by the home minister to all party leaders to ensure better coordination among NDA partners during the upcoming elections", another BJP leader said.

Many top BJP leaders, including chief ministers of several states and union ministers, are likely to visit Bihar to "boost the morale of the NDA candidates at the time of filing of nomination papers".

Friday is the last day for the filing of nomination papers for the first phase of polls, which will take place on November 6.

For the second round of elections on November 11, the last date of the filing of nomination papers is October 20.

In the days to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold rallies in the state, the BJP leader said.

The votes will be counted on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajesh Ram

Congress releases first list of 48 candidates ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

Supreme Court, SC

Expect EC to rectify typographical errors, other mistakes in Bihar roll: SC

EVM, Election, Maharashtra Election

JD(U) announces second list of 44 candidates for Bihar Assembly polls

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Bihar polls: EC issues vouchers for parties' free airtime on DD, AIR

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP's third Bihar poll list: Satish Yadav to contest against Tejashwi

Topics : Amit Shah Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Bihar Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon