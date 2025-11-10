Bihar election final phase: 37 million voters to decide 122 seats

The concluding phase of the Bihar Assembly polls on Tuesday will see 1,302 candidates, including over half a dozen ministers in the Nitish Kumar government, in the fray across 122 of the 243 seats, with 37 million electors eligible to vote.
Polling for the first of the two-phase elections took place on November 6 across 121 seats, recording a turnout of 65.08 per cent — the highest ever in the state, according to the Election Commission (EC).
Votes will be cast at 45,399 polling stations, of which 40,073 are in rural areas. The EC has made elaborate arrangements to make the voting experience smoother and ensure high voter participation.
Why did RJD criticise the Election Commission?
Amid criticism from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav for “not disclosing” male-female turnout data from the first phase of polling, EC officials clarified that gender-wise turnout figures are generally released at the time of the final turnout announcement.
At a press conference in Patna, Yadav alleged that the EC had earlier shared gender-wise data after each phase. He also claimed that around 208 companies of security personnel from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states were deployed in Bihar for election duties. “Around 68 per cent of police observers are from BJP-ruled states. Why is it so?” he asked.
Responding to the allegations, EC officials said nearly 80 per cent of the police forces deployed are from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), while only about 20 per cent come from state armed police (SAP) units drawn proportionately from different states based on availability.
Which regions and constituencies are going to polls?
The districts voting on Tuesday include West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj — all of which share borders with Nepal. Several constituencies in the Seemanchal region have a significant Muslim population.
The second and final phase is crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and smaller allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Of the 101 seats it is contesting as part of the alliance, 57 BJP candidates are in the fray in this phase.
The Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), led by Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, will contest all six seats it fielded candidates for, including four of its sitting constituencies. Rashtriya Lok Morcha’s candidates include Snehlata, wife of party chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha; four of the six party nominees are contesting in this phase.
What’s at stake for the INDIA bloc in the final phase?
The Opposition INDIA bloc is hoping to strengthen its hold in the Seemanchal region and counter the growing influence of Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The bloc fielded key campaigners, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, to consolidate votes.
In the 2020 Assembly elections, AIMIM won five seats in the region and dented the Opposition’s prospects in several others.
The BJP, which had won a total of 74 seats in 2020, secured 42 of the 122 constituencies now going to polls. The RJD had won 33 seats out of its total 75, the Janata Dal (United) secured 20 out of 43, while Congress had won 11 of its 19 contested seats.