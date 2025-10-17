Friday, October 17, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Dipankar Bhattacharya accuses Nitish govt of crime, corruption, communalism

Dipankar Bhattacharya accuses Nitish govt of crime, corruption, communalism

Bhattacharya, however, dismisses apprehensions that the RJD's track record on law and order, while in power a decade and a half ago, impeded the INDIA bloc's prospects in the poll-bound state

Dipankar Bhattacharya, Dipankar

Bhattacharya also pointed out that "in the last assembly elections, we had come close to forming the government" (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has charged the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar with serving its people a cocktail of crime, corruption and communalism, the three Cs on which the Chief Minister had promised not to compromise.

In an interview with PTI here, the Left leader described as scary the situation in the state, where the longest serving Chief Minister claims to have ended jungle raj that allegedly prevailed under the rule of RJD, an ally of the CPI(ML)-L.

Nitish ji used to say that he would never compromise on the three Cs crime, corruption, and communalism after joining hands with the BJP. But his rule displays not just a compromise, but a cocktail of the three Cs, alleged Bhattacharya.

 

"It is a scary situation in the state, which seems to be run by a nexus between criminal gangs, politicians, and the police. They form a coalition that rules Bihar, and not the NDA.

"Shootouts, reminding one of Bollywood crime thriller Gangs of Wasseypur, have occurred at places like a hospital in Patna," he claimed, referring to the killing of Chandan Mishra in the upscale Paras hospital in Patna in broad daylight, and where the faces of criminals were caught on CCTV.

Also Read

us inflation

US consumer prices up moderately in July; data quality concerns rising

Inflation, Vegetables, Fruits, Budget 2024

India's July inflation eases to 8-year-low at 1.55%, food prices negative

MK Stalin

Direct insult to language in which National Anthem was written: MK Stalin

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

Inflation, growth outlook to guide rate cuts, not current CPI data: RBI Guv

inflation

June retail inflation likely to have cooled further on food prices

Bhattacharya, however, dismisses apprehensions that the RJD's track record on law and order, while in power a decade and a half ago, impeded the INDIA bloc's prospects in the poll-bound state.

The RJD is not what it was decades ago", asserted the CPI(ML) Liberation leader, whose cadre was known to have been involved in bloody feuds with the party headed by Lalu Prasad, the Chief Minister in the 1990s, who later passed over the mantle to his wife Rabri Devi.

Bhattacharya also pointed out that "in the last assembly elections, we had come close to forming the government. We fell short of a majority by just a few seats".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

amit shah

Amit Shah to address rally in Saran, intellectuals' meet in Patna today

Rajesh Ram

Congress releases first list of 48 candidates ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

Supreme Court, SC

Expect EC to rectify typographical errors, other mistakes in Bihar roll: SC

EVM, Election, Maharashtra Election

JD(U) announces second list of 44 candidates for Bihar Assembly polls

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Bihar polls: EC issues vouchers for parties' free airtime on DD, AIR

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 CPI Bihar Bihar Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon