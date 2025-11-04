Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / If we win, farmers to get bonus over MSP for paddy and wheat: Tejashwi

If we win, farmers to get bonus over MSP for paddy and wheat: Tejashwi

The announcements come two days ahead of the first phase of voting in the state on November 6

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

All farmers will be given ₹300 per quintal of paddy and ₹400 for wheat as a bonus over the Minimum Support Price (MSP), if the INDIA bloc comes to power: Tejashwi | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday announced that farmers would be given ₹300 per quintal of paddy and ₹400 for wheat as a bonus over MSP, if the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition bloc, also said heads of all Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and Primary Marketing Cooperative Societies (Vyapar Mandals) will also be given the status of people's representatives' in the state.

The announcements come two days ahead of the first phase of voting in the state on November 6.

All farmers will be given ₹300 per quintal of paddy and ₹400 for wheat as a bonus over the Minimum Support Price (MSP), if the INDIA bloc comes to power," Yadav said.

 

"Besides, we are also planning to give honorarium to managers of registered 8,400 vyapar mandals and PACS in the state, if we form the government," he said.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The Sampoorna Kranti movement led to the emergence of Bihar's biggest leaders, including Sushil Kumar Modi, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad, giving wings to the political aspirations of students in the state

Can Bihar's student politics reclaim its lost legacy in 2025 polls?premium

PM Modi in Bihar's rally

Can Bihar's industrial push create jobs and stem its migration crisis?premium

Amit Shah, Home Minister

NDA promises defence corridor, flood panel in Bihar if voted to power: Shah

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Priyanka slams PM Modi, says he should set up 'Apaman Mantralaya' for Oppn

Gyanesh Kumar

Voter list revision drive milestone in making of Indian democracy: CEC

Topics : Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Lenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayAdani Ports Q2 ResultsStock Market HolidayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon