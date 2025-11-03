Monday, November 03, 2025 | 11:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Nitish's absence from PM's roadshow 'no surprise', says Tejashwi Yadav

Nitish's absence from PM's roadshow 'no surprise', says Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi also criticised PM Modi's "Katta" remark during a public rally in Arrah, noting that he had never seen a Prime Minister speak such language

Tejashwi Yadav

What's surprising about this? Everyone knows that the BJP will not make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister: Tejashwi | (Photo:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahagathbandhan Chief Minister nominee Tejashwi Yadav on Monday didn't express surprise over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's absence from PM Narendra Modi's road show in Patna, stating that it is evident as the BJP has no plans of making JD(U) supremo Chief Minister again.

"What's surprising about this? Everyone knows that the BJP will not make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

He also criticised PM Modi's "Katta" remark during a public rally in Arrah, noting that he had never seen a Prime Minister speak such language.

"Jiski jaisi soch hai, uski waisi bhavna hai. He acts like that and speaks just like that. Maybe he pointed guns to make others join the NDA. I do not want to comment on it. But listen to the PM's language. I have never heard any PM speak like this," Tejashwi added.

 

PM Modi on Sunday attacked the opposition, speaking of a rift between the Mahagathbandhan allies. The PM said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had stolen the Chief Minister's post from the Congress party, and the Mahagathbandhan was "forced" to announce Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face amid pressure.

Also Read

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish Kumar urges voters to back NDA again, cites improved law and order

NDA Bihar election manifesto release

NDA's Bihar manifesto focuses on youth, farmers and women empowerment

Ashok Gehlot

Congress calls Nitish's silence at NDA manifesto event an insult to Bihar

Bihar Election

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: Six key seats that may tilt the final result

Modi, Narendra Modi, Modi

If NDA comes to power in Bihar, there will be no migration: PM Modi

Meanwhile, on October 30, citing the misgovernance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress party in Bihar, PM Modi described their rule in five words, stating "Katta, Kroorta, Katuta, Kushasan and Corruption."Explaining the meaning, the Prime Minister said the word "katta" refers to a place where cruelty prevails and law and order break down.

"RJD-Congress can be identified by five things. What have the RJD-Congress done? I will tell you about these five words- Katta, Kroorta, Katuta, Kushasan, and Corruption... Where there is 'katta', where cruelty reigns, there the law breaks down,"

PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur. The Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi, Shah, Kharge among heavyweights set to hold rallies in Bihar today

voting

Bihar's Chormara declared Naxal-free, villagers to vote after 2 decades

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

INDIA bloc govt in Bihar will stop migration, oust BJP, says Akhilesh

Modi, Narendra Modi

Bihar Assembly polls: PM Narendra Modi leads mega roadshow in Patna

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Bihar polls: Congress questions PM, CM on paper leaks, crime, and jobs

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Bihar Assembly Elections Tejashwi Yadav

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon