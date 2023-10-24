close
Chhattisgarh Assembly election: BJP trying to win back sitting Congress MLA

The Bharatiya Janata Party is making efforts to include former Congress MLA Chintamani Maharaj in the BJP party

BJP

Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 12:22 PM IST
Reports suggest that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to include Congress MLA Chintamani Maharaj in the BJP party.

Maharaj hails from the Samri constituency in the Balrampur district. He belongs to the Kawar community and had previously served as a member of the BJP before joining the Congress. 

The former Congress legislator is upset as the party has not granted him a ticket in the upcoming Assembly elections. 

If he joins the BJP, the party is hopeful that the Congress MLA might consider contesting the elections from Ambikapur. While the BJP has not confirmed Maharaj's possible induction into the party, their presence at an event in the Samri constituency indicates ongoing political discussions. 

According to reports, Maharaj is willing to consider contesting elections from the Ambikapur constituency if the BJP offers him a ticket. Congress leaders, however, have urged Maharaj not to leave the party. 

Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. 
First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 12:22 PM IST

