Elect Congress' 'trustworthy' govt in Chhattisgarh again: Rahul to voters

Voting began Tuesday morning in the first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh under a thick security blanket of police and paramilitary personnel

Rahul Gandhi, rahul gandhi lok sabha

"We have full confidence that just governance in Chhattisgarh will continue and faith in democracy will remain intact," he said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 9:55 AM IST
As voting for the first phase of the Chhattisgarh polls began, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reiterated the party's "guarantees" to the people and called for the return of its "trustworthy" government in the state.
Voting began Tuesday morning in the first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh under a thick security blanket of police and paramilitary personnel.
In a post in Hindi on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Chhattisgarhiya sable badhiya! Today the first phase of voting has started in Chhattisgarh state. We appeal to every voter, especially the youth who are voting for the first time, to vote."

"We have full confidence that just governance in Chhattisgarh will continue and faith in democracy will remain intact," he said.
In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "When you exercise your franchise, remember, Congress' trustworthy government once again in Chhattisgarh."

"Congress's guarantee to Chhattisgarh: Farmers loan waiver; purchase of 20 quintal/acre paddy; Rs 10,000/year to the landless; Rs 3,200 MSP on paddy; Rs 6,000/sack on tendu leaves; Rs 4000/year bonus for Tendupatta; 200 units electricity free; Rs 500 subsidy on gas cylinder; free education from KG to PG; free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh; housing for 17.5 lakh families; caste census."

"Whatever we promise, we deliver" the former Congress president asserted.
Polling began at 7 am in 10 of the 20 assembly constituencies where elections are being held in the first phase. It will end at 3 pm.
Polling in the remaining 10 seats in the first phase started at 8 am and will end at 5 pm, an official said.
In the first phase covering 20 of the total 90 assembly seats, 223 candidates, including 25 women, are in the fray and as per electoral rolls, 40,78,681 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.
The ruling Congress and the opposition BJP are the main contenders for power in the state.

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 9:55 AM IST

