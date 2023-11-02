Election Commission should check CRPF vehicles, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to check Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicles.

He said, "I request that the Election Commission should check vehicles belonging to CRPF also. The BJP has accepted defeat and is getting boxes filled with cash to be used for influencing the voters. This is a serious matter. The Congress will file a complaint in this manner. What's the need to bring more teams of CRPF when there is enough CRPF presence in the state?"

On October 30, CM Baghel filed his nomination from the Patan assembly constituency. After filing his nomination, he said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) knows that the people of Chhattisgarh will not trust their guarantees.

Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.