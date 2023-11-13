Sensex (-0.49%)
64937.62 -321.83
Nifty (-0.41%)
19445.15 -80.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6301.80 + 16.85
Nifty Midcap (0.04%)
41000.70 + 17.85
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43939.25 -57.40
Heatmap

PM Modi targets Congress, says it didn't implement quota for OBC community

Modi also said he can challenge that no official social media platforms of the Congress have appealed to the people to buy local products

Narendra Modi

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mahasamund
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 3:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of not implementing reservation for the OBC community despite the party ruling from "panchayat to Parliament" for so many years after Independence.
Addressing a public rally in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh, Modi said the Congress' only target is to loot Chhattisgarh and fill its own coffers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's son, his (CM's) relatives and officers close to him looted and destroyed Chhattisgarh in five years, he alleged.
Modi also said he can challenge that no official social media platforms of the Congress have appealed to the people to buy local products.
Polling in 20 out of the total 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh was held on November 7. Voting in the remaining 70 seats will be held on November 17.
Modi said the first phase of voting in Chhattisgarh has busted the Congress' "balloon of lies" and now people have decided to teach a lesson to the party.
The BJP-led Centre built 4 crore houses for the poor in the last 10 years. In Chhattisgarh, the Congress government disrupted the scheme, he said.
Some mahagyani Congress leaders from Delhi have been saying in their public meetings that they are publicising my caste and keep on saying that Modi is from the OBC (Other Backward Classes)," the PM said.
In the previous (2019 Lok Sabha) elections held in the country, these people had been calling the OBC community "thief" in the name of Modi, he said.
What they did to the Sahu community (an influential OBC community in Chhattisgarh) for five years is not hidden from anyone. Hence, the mentality of the Congress has to be recognised, Modi said.
"It is the same Congress which was in power from panchayat to Parliament, people gave them an opportunity, but they didn't implement reservation for the OBC community," Modi said.
"It is the Congress which did not give constitutional status to the OBC Commission for decades and did not implement OBC reservation in medical colleges. Modi has given you a guarantee of doing all these things and has done it, he said.

Also Read

Lenovo launches Legion Slim series gaming laptops in India: Details here

PM conferred with France's highest award 'Grand Cross of Legion of Honour'

PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of Order of Honour by Greek President

Rahul Gandhi's caste census: Will the Congress gain from OBC politics?

Uma Bharti writes to PM Modi, demands quota for backward women in Bill

PM should not take action selectively: Baghel on corruption allegationsv

Countdown has started for exit of Congress govt in Chhattisgarh: PM Modi

Religious conversions to be banned in Chhattisgarh under BJP rule: Rajnath

Women to get Rs 15,000 annual assistance if Cong retains power: Baghel

BJP trying to run Oppn-ruled states through Raj Bhawan: Chhattisgarh CM

Modi also said this was his last public rally in Chhattisgarh (ahead of the second and last phase of the state polls).
"Victory is certain and development is Modi's guarantee," he said and appealed to the people to support him for building the future of their children.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Congress Chhattisgarh OBC quota BJP

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon