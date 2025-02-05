Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Delhi poll of exit polls predicts 38-43 seats for BJP, AAP may get 26-32

Delhi poll of exit polls predicts 38-43 seats for BJP, AAP may get 26-32

Delhi elections 2025: If the exit poll predictions hold, BJP will return to power in Delhi for the first time since 1998

Delhi Election Exit poll 2025: The national capital is witnessing a three-way fight between AAP, Congress, and BJP

Delhi Election Exit poll 2025: The national capital is witnessing a three-way fight between AAP, Congress, and BJP | Credit: PTI

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to break its 27-year exile from power in Delhi, according to exit polls released on Wednesday after voting closed in the national capital.
 
A poll of polls of four major agencies indicates BJP securing 38-43 seats, while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to win 26-32 seats. The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years under Sheila Dikshit, is expected to remain a marginal player, with 0-1 seats. 
 
If these projections hold, BJP will return to power in Delhi for the first time since 1998, when its government collapsed under the weight of leadership instability and the infamous onion price crisis. AAP, which has ruled since 2013, faces its toughest challenge yet in securing a third consecutive term.
 
 
Health warning: Exit polls are not always accurate.

Also Read

BJP flag

BJP's only term in Delhi: How onions led to the party's defeat in 1998

Congress, AAP, BJP, exit poll

Delhi elections: Exit polls predict BJP return to power after 27 years

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Delhi Assembly elections: When and where to watch exit poll results live?

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Delhi election 2025: How accurate were 2015 and 2020 exit poll predictions

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

What are exit polls? Key facts you need to know for Delhi elections 2025

 

Poll of polls

BJP: 38-43
AAP: 26-32
Congress: 0-1
 

What do exit polls say?

 
ABP Matrize 
BJP: 35-40 seats
AAP: 32-37 seats
Congress: 0-1 seat
 
People's Pulse 
BJP: 51-60
AAP: 10-19
Congress: 0
 
P MARQ 
BJP: 39-49 seats
AAP: 21-31 seats
Congress: 0-1 seats
 
Chanakya’s strategy 
BJP: 39-44
AAP: 25-28
Congress: 2-3
 

AAP’s fight for a hat-trick

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, contesting all 70 seats, is aiming for a third straight solo victory after winning landslide mandates in 2015 and 2020. However, with exit polls showing a weakened performance, the party may struggle to maintain its dominance in the capital.
 

BJP’s 27-year wait

BJP, contesting 68 seats, last held power in Delhi from 1993 to 1998, before internal conflicts and rising inflation, particularly the onion crisis, led to its downfall. Since then, it has failed to reclaim the city, despite sweeping victories in national and state elections elsewhere.
 

Congress: A distant third

Once the dominant force in Delhi under Sheila Dikshit’s 15-year rule (1998-2013), Congress has failed to win a single seat in the last two assembly elections. Exit polls suggest 2025 may be no different.

More From This Section

Delhi Election Exit poll 2025: The national capital is witnessing a three-way fight between AAP, Congress, and BJP

Delhi election exit polls LIVE: BJP predicted to trump AAP; Cong facing another wipeout

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Delhi Assembly Election Highlights: Voting concludes; 57.7% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Delhi voters seek action on daily issues like sanitation, jobs, inflation

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: 57.7% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Polling official, EVM, Election, Maharashtra Election

Delhi Elections 2025: What's open, what's closed on polling day, Feb 5

Topics : Exit poll exit polls Delhi Assembly Elections BS Web Reports Elections in India BJP AAP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Election Exit Poll Results LIVE2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon