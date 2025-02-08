Business Standard

Why Arvind Kejriwal's loss in Delhi signals end of his 'aam aadmi' politics

After a decade in power, the AAP's failure to deliver on key promises led to a humiliating defeat in the 2025 Delhi elections

Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal lost to BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh in New Delhi Assembly seat. (Photo: Facebook)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Life has come full circle for Arvind Kejriwal. On November 26, 2012, the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer-turned-RTI activist launched the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with a promise to offer a political alternative focused on transparency and anti-corruption. However, after a decade in power, the AAP’s failure to deliver on key promises led to a humiliating defeat in the 2025 Delhi elections.
 
Within a decade of its inception, the AAP gained the status of a national party, making it one of the most successful political startups in recent history. Voters connected with Kejriwal’s 'aam aadmi' image and promises of improving living standards, giving him two landslide wins mandates in 2015 and 2020. However, the recent poll loss underscores the erosion of Kejriwal’s common man image.   Follow Delhi Assembly election results LIVE updates
 

Not an ‘aam aadmi’ anymore

 
Arvind Kejriwal’s rise in Delhi politics was closely tied to his image as an ‘aam aadmi.' His journey from an anti-corruption activist to Delhi’s chief minister was marked by choices that highlighted his connection with the average citizen.
 
Kejriwal was often seen in simple attire — untucked, oversized shirt, cheap plastic pen in his pocket, and a muffler wrapped around his neck, which became his trademark, giving rise to the moniker 'Mufflerman'. However, recent public appearances in sleek puffer jackets signalled a noticeable shift. The BJP capitalised, alleging that Kejriwal’s jackets cost ₹25,000, a claim he denied but which nonetheless dented his 'common man' image.
 

‘Sheesh Mahal’ showdown

 
In December 2024, the BJP released visuals of Kejriwal’s official residence at 6 Flag Staff Road, branding it ‘Sheesh Mahal’ (a glittering glass palace, translated roughly). They accused him of spending over ₹33 crore of public funds on lavish renovations, including a gym, sauna, and jacuzzi. This display of luxury starkly contradicted Kejriwal’s image of simplicity and frugality, triggering allegations of hypocrisy.

Kejriwal rebuffed the allegations, saying they were politically motivated and misrepresented by the Opposition to malign his image. He argued that the renovation expenses for his official residence were in line with government norms and even vacated the house to make a point. By then, however, the damage had been done.
 

Anti-corruption crusader to corruption accused

 
Kejriwal first gained prominence during the 2011 Indian anti-corruption movement, advocating for the Jan Lokpal Bill. However, his anti-corruption crusader image took a hit after he and senior AAP members were implicated in the alleged liquor policy scam, for which they were even jailed.
 
The AAP government’s excise policy, introduced in 2021, was aimed at privatising liquor sales to increase revenue and curb the liquor mafia. However, allegations emerged that the policy favoured certain private entities, and involved financial irregularities. Investigations suggested that AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, were involved in corruption.
 

India’s first sitting CM to be arrested

 
In March 2024, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kejriwal on charges of money laundering linked to the excise policy. This marked the first time a sitting chief minister was arrested in India. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in September 2024 after nearly six months in detention but had to resign from his post to save his image. Atishi was appointed as CM in his stead.
 
This controversy led to public scepticism about his integrity and has provided political opponents with ammunition to question his credibility.
 

Unfulfilled promises of Kejriwal

 
During his 2015 and 2020 campaigns, Kejriwal made several commitments, including cleaning the Yamuna River, reducing air pollution, and eliminating landfills. However, these promises largely remained unmet.
 
The pledge to clean the Yamuna River within five years proved elusive, with the river still laden with toxic foam as recently as 2024. Initiatives to tackle air pollution, such as smog towers and anti-smog guns, yielded minimal results. Efforts to clear Delhi’s towering landfills also fell short.
 
While Kejriwal blamed many of these failures on disputes with the central government and the arrests of top party leaders, including himself, the public perceived them as broken promises. 

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

