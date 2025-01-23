Business Standard

Delhi Assembly polls: More than 500 cases of MCC violations lodged

Over 500 cases of alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct have been registered so far ahead of the assembly elections in the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

The cases were registered between January 7, when the model code came into effect, and January 22.

The cases were registered between January 7, when the model code came into effect, and January 22.

A total of 17,879 people were arrested under various provisions, including the Excise Act, during this period, according to a statement.

Ahead of the polls, the city police has intensified vigilance at border checkpoints and conducted crackdowns on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor and drugs.

Delhi Police recorded 504 cases of alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations and confiscated 270 illegal firearms and 372 cartridges, the statement said  It also seized 44,265 litres of liquor worth over Rs 1.3 crore, 110.53 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 20 crore, and over 1,200 banned injections.

 

Law enforcement agencies also seized Rs 4.56 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver, the statement said.

Polling for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5, with votes to be counted on February 8.

