Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / BJP MP Parvesh Verma files Rs 100 cr defamation suit against Kejriwal, Mann

BJP MP Parvesh Verma files Rs 100 cr defamation suit against Kejriwal, Mann

Delhi election: Parvesh Verma accused AAP leaders of influencing voters through the distribution of CCTV cameras from Chinese manufacturers, liquor, and cash

Parvesh Verma

New Delhi: BJP candidate Parvesh Verma addresses a press conference ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, at Delhi BJP office in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP MP Parvesh Verma has initiated a Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Verma accuses them of making unfounded allegations against him, with the case split equally at Rs 50 crore each.
 
Verma announced the legal action on social media platform X, stating, “I have filed a defamation case of Rs 50 crore each against Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. And have also complained to the Election Commission.”
 
 

Also Read

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

LIVE news: Cabinet approves MSP of raw jute for 2025-26 at Rs 5,650/quintal

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

BJP misusing police to derail AAP campaign, intimidate voters: Kejriwal

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

'AAPda' should be removed and BJP should come to power: Dhami slams AAP

Saurabh Bharadwaj

Centre demolished 12 slums in Delhi in past 2 years: Saurabh Bhardwaj

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

BJP alleges 'misuse' of Punjab administration in Delhi polls; CM hits back

 

Allegations amid Delhi election campaigns

The legal action stems from remarks allegedly made by Kejriwal, suggesting that Verma had referred to Punjabis as a threat to national security.
 
Verma vehemently denied the claims, emphasising his and his family’s contributions to the Sikh community. “I don't need to mention what I and my family have done for the Sikh community,” Verma asserted.
 
Verma also criticised the influx of AAP campaigners from Punjab into Delhi, accusing them of influencing voters through the distribution of CCTV cameras from Chinese manufacturers, liquor, and cash. He claimed to have lodged complaints with both the police and the Election Commission regarding these activities.
 

Kejriwal condemns Verma’s remark

In his defence, Arvind Kejriwal condemned Verma’s remarks on X, pointing at the historical contributions of Punjabis to Delhi and the country.
 
“Delhi is home to lakhs of Punjabis, whose families and ancestors have made countless sacrifices for the country,” Kejriwal stated, adding that many Punjabis sought refuge in Delhi during the partition, contributing significantly to the city’s development.
 
Kejriwal criticised Verma for labelling Punjabis as a security threat, urging the BJP to apologise for what he termed a grave insult to the Punjabi community in Delhi.
 
 

Delhi Assembly election

The defamation lawsuit comes as the national capital gears up to vote for the next Delhi Assembly on February 5. Parvesh Verma will be contesting the elections, going up against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of AAP and Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit in the New Delhi constituency.
 
Verma expressed confidence in his party’s prospects, criticising Kejriwal for allegedly resorting to falsehoods out of fear of defeat. He accused Kejriwal of disrespecting Hindu sentiments with comments on religious figures Ram and Hanuman.
 
“The people of Delhi will give them a reply on February 5, and on February 8, the lotus will bloom,” Verma declared, referencing the BJP’s election symbol. All 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 5, counting of votes will take place on February 8. 

More From This Section

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi elections 2025 LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal releases 7-point 'manifesto' for middle class

Election

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: The most crucial constituencies to watch

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Haryana CM urges Delhi voters to drive away AAP to farther side of Yamuna

Dry Day, Alcohol, Hard drinks, No alcohol

Delhi govt declares 'dry days' from Feb 3-5, Feb 8 due to Assembly polls

Assembly, Delhi Assembly, Delhi Legislative Assembly

Delhi Assembly's 20 sessions passed 25 bills, focused on urban dev in 5 yrs

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal BJP Bhagwant Mann Aam Aadmi Party Delhi Assembly Elections Defamation case defamation Elections in India BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUPSC Civil Services Notification 2025Stocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon