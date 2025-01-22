Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / BJP misusing police to derail AAP campaign, intimidate voters: Kejriwal

BJP misusing police to derail AAP campaign, intimidate voters: Kejriwal

Atishi and Bharadwaj echoed similar concerns, with the chief minister accusing BJP workers of threatening AAP volunteers in Kalkaji, where she is seeking a reelection

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal claimed the BJP faces a 'historic defeat' in Delhi and that is why its workers are resorting to hooliganism with the support of police | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AAP national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged Wednesday the BJP is using the city police to disrupt his party's  poll campaign and intimidate voters ahead of the February 5 assembly elections.

"All the Delhi Police is with the BJP. No one is there for the security and safety of the people. One of the SHOs told me they get direct instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs to disrupt our rallies," Kejriwal told a press conference, also addressed by Chief Minister Atishi and senior party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The people of Delhi will have to stand together and give the BJP a strong reply, Kejriwal said. "I am afraid voters might be stopped from casting their votes this time."  Kejriwal claimed the BJP faces a "historic defeat" in Delhi and that is why its workers are resorting to hooliganism with the support of police.

 

"Police are facilitating the BJP's campaign and supporting their workers who are disrupting AAP's poll efforts," he said.

Atishi and Bharadwaj echoed similar concerns, with the chief minister accusing BJP workers of threatening AAP volunteers in Kalkaji, where she is seeking a reelection from.

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi elections 2025 LIVE: BJP misusing police to intimidate voters, says Kejriwal

Supreme Court, SC

Defamation case: SC asks BJP leader to reply on Atishi, Kejriwal plea

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

'Raavan came as golden deer': AAP, BJP spar over Arvind Kejriwal's remark

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

BJP's manifesto 'dangerous', will stop free education in schools: Kejriwal

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi BJP accuses Arvind Kejriwal of unlawfully influencing voters

"Ramesh Bidhuri (Atishi's BJP rival on the Kalkaji seat) is threatening our workers to join the BJP. We will file a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI)," she said.

She further alleged BJP workers are attempting to obstruct the AAP's door-to-door campaigns the constituency.

The Delhi assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with the results to be announced on February 8. The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term after securing a sweeping victory in 2020, winning 62 of 70 seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

'AAPda' should be removed and BJP should come to power: Dhami slams AAP

Election

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: The most crucial constituencies to watch

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

BJP alleges 'misuse' of Punjab administration in Delhi polls; CM hits back

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Haryana CM urges Delhi voters to drive away AAP to farther side of Yamuna

Dry Day, Alcohol, Hard drinks, No alcohol

Delhi govt declares 'dry days' from Feb 3-5, Feb 8 due to Assembly polls

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party AAP government BJP Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVERam Mandir AnniversaryStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon