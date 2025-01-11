Business Standard

Delhi elections: BJP attacks Kejriwal with song, poster on 'Sheesh Mahal'

Delhi elections: BJP attacks Kejriwal with song, poster on 'Sheesh Mahal'

The song 'Sheesh Mahal Aapda Failane Walon Ka Adda' and a poster titled 'Aapda-e-Azam' were released during a press conference of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Saturday launched a song and poster on "Sheesh Mahal", sharpening its attack on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of corruption, ahead of Assembly polls on February 5.

The song "Sheesh Mahal Aapda Failane Walon Ka Adda" and a poster titled "Aapda-e-Azam" were released during a press conference of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

"The person who came to power for a change and to take care of Delhi modified his own character and behaviour. Delhi people are looking for development while Kejriwal is abusing them for asking questions," Sachdeva said.

He said that the released song narrates the story of Kejriwal's "corruption" and the "Sheesh Mahal" readied with taxpayers' money.

 

"Sheesh Mahal" is a political moniker used by the BJP for 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow occupied earlier by Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister to accuse him of "corruption".

The AAP has hit back at the BJP citing expenditure on the residence and plane used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Modi attacked Kejriwal recently in the "Parivartan Rally" at Rohini, over "Sheesh Mahal" and dubbed AAP as "Aapda" (disaster) for Delhi, giving a call to replace it with BJP in power.

The "Aapda-e-Azam" showed Kejriwal's photoshopped image in an imperial Mughal attire.

"People used to go to have a look at the palaces of the Mughals during their rule. The Sheesh Mahal built by Delhi's Aapda-e-Azam (Kejriwal) is a blot on the city," Sachdeva charged.

The political wrangling between the ruling AAP and opposition BJP has intensified with just a few weeks to go for the polls on 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on February 5.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Delhi Assembly Elections

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

