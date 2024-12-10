Business Standard
Election Commission colluding with BJP: AAP on 'deletion' of voters' names

Kejriwal claimed that a BJP leader filed an application with Delhi's poll panel for the deletion of more than 11,000 voters' names in the Shahdara constituency

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders have been alleging that many voters' names have been deleted from electoral rolls ahead of the Delhi polls (PTI photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday accused the Election Commission of "colluding with the BJP" as he reiterated his party's claims of deletion of voters' names from electoral rolls ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference here, the Rajya Sabha MP said an application for the deletion of 3,800 voters' names has been submitted in RK Puram constituency and they belong to booths where the AAP has been winning elections.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders have been alleging that many voters' names have been deleted from electoral rolls ahead of the Delhi polls due to be held in February next year.

 

"We came to know that an application for the deletion of 3,800 voters' names has been submitted in the RK Puram constituency. When our workers and local MLA verified these voters, they found that 1,800 of them are still living in the same place and are eligible voters," Singh claimed at the press conference.

"The voters named in the application belong to those booths where the AAP has been winning elections in the past," he said.

Last week, Kejriwal claimed that a BJP leader filed an application with Delhi's poll panel for the deletion of more than 11,000 voters' names in the Shahdara constituency.

Singh further accused the Election Commission of India of "colluding with the BJP".

He urged the chief election commissioner to go and meet the voters who have been named in the application to ascertain whether they were eligible voters or not.

Last week, the BJP accused the AAP of helping illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi become voters during its 10-year regime and asserted that it would not allow any "fake votes" to be cast in the assembly polls.

In the 2015 and 2020 elections, the AAP won 67 and 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly respectively and is seeking a third consecutive term in the capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

