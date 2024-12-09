Business Standard
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Inspired by his vision: Sisodia vacates Patparganj seat for Avadh Ojha

Inspired by his vision: Sisodia vacates Patparganj seat for Avadh Ojha

Sisodia, who held the Patparganj seat since 2013, was fielded by AAP from the Jangpura constituency in the Assembly polls

Avadh Ojha, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia

AAP is eyeing a third term in the assembly, elections for which are due in February. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he was inspired by educator Avadh Ojha's vision and dedication for education to vacate the Patparganj seat for him.

Sisodia, who held the Patparganj seat since 2013, was fielded by AAP from the Jangpura constituency in the Assembly polls. 

Ojha, a UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) coaching expert who recently joined AAP, will contest the polls from Patparganj.

In a letter to AAP volunteers in Patparganj, Sisodia termed the constituency a symbol of the new revolution of education-based politics.

 

"The schools in Patparganj are not only centres of education but also laboratories of future-building," he said.

The former deputy chief minister said Ojha, at the time of joining AAP, expressed an willingness to start his political journey from the "laboratory of education" -- Patparganj.

More From This Section

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Law-and-order lone responsibility of BJP, but they failed: Kejriwal

Dilip Pandey, Dilip

AAP leader Dilip Pandey leaves electoral politics ahead of Delhi polls

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia

Delhi polls: Kejriwal accuses BJP of 'trying to cut votes' from voter list

Congress, Congress flag

Cong to provide 400 units of free electricity if voted to power in Delhi

Shazia Ilmi

AAP in a dangerous place now, can go to any extent for power: BJP

Sisodia said it was not an easy decision for him to vacate the Patparganj seat that had been the place of origin of his political journey.

"I felt, in view of the vision and dedication of Ojha sir, that it was not just leaving a seat but an opportunity to take a big leap in the field of education of the country," Sisodia said in the letter.

He asserted that Patparganj would always reside in his soul.

AAP is eyeing a third term in the assembly, elections for which are due in February.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal invites auto drivers to his residence for tea ahead of Delhi polls

VK Saxena

Over 13k people benefited from single-window camps under PM-UDAY in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi polls: AAP releases 2nd list of candidates, Sisodia moves to Jangpura

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

AAP slams Centre over bomb threats to Delhi schools, questions Amit Shah

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Law and order 'worrisome' in Delhi, we need to raise our voices: Kejriwal

Topics : Manish Sisodia Delhi Assembly Elections AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon