Business Standard

Sunday, February 02, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Kejriwal writes to EC, demands independent observers in his constituency

Kejriwal writes to EC, demands independent observers in his constituency

In a letter to the Election Commission, Kejriwal has also demanded arrest of BJP workers allegedly involved in such incidents and suspension of police officers concerned

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

In the letter, the former Delhi chief minister also cited some alleged incidents of attack on AAP workers in his New Delhi constituency | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has alleged attack on his party workers ahead of the Delhi assembly polls and demanded that the Election Commission appoint independent observers in his New Delhi constituency.

In a letter to the Election Commission, Kejriwal has also demanded arrest of BJP workers allegedly involved in such incidents and suspension of police officers concerned.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP and the Delhi Police over Kejriwal's claims.

In the letter, the former Delhi chief minister also cited some alleged incidents of attack on AAP workers in his New Delhi constituency.

AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal was allegedly assaulted during a public rally in Rohini area here on Saturday.

 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, N Chandrababu Naidu, Naidu

Delhi elections LIVE: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to campaign for ally BJP

Delhi Police

Delhi Police Southern Range sets records during MCC enforcement for polls

Kishan Kapoor

News Highlights: Veteran Himachal BJP leader Kishan Kapoor dies at 73; CM, governor pay tribute

BJP Flag, BJP

Day after resigning from AAP, 8 outgoing MLAs join BJP ahead of Delhi polls

Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

Delhi assembly polls: 7,552 eligible electors opt for home voting facility

The incident took place when Goyal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the Rithala Assembly segment, was interacting with the local residents of Pocket H in Sector 11.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to the Election Commission, alleging that the BJP workers assaulted AAP workers and tried to stop them from campaigning in the New Delhi constituency.

Kejriwal is pitted against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Sandeep Dikshit of the Congress in a triangular contest in the New Delhi constituency.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5. Results will be declared after counting of votes on February 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Kejriwal claims BJP supporters also save Rs 25K a month, seeks their vote

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Anger against corrupt, insensible 'Aapda' govt: Minister Pradhan slams AAP

Ravi Kishan

BJP MP Ravi Kishan slams AAP, expresses confidence in Delhi Assembly polls

Manish Sisodia

BJP only doing abusive politics, increasing fights: AAP's Manish Sisodia

Modi, Narendra Modi

AAP stalling Delhi's development, using city as its political ATM: PM Modi

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Election Commission of India Delhi Assembly Elections Aam Aadmi Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todaySensex TodayManufacturing SectorBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon