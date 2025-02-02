Business Standard

Delhi Police Southern Range sets records during MCC enforcement for polls

At inter-state borders, intensified vehicle and individual checks have thwarted attempts to smuggle illicit liquor, cash, firearms, and narcotics

Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Delhi Police's Southern Range claimed to have broken previous records in registration of cases and arrests during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the 2025 assembly elections.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Southern Range, SK Jain, the past 24 days have witnessed unprecedented seizures and preventive actions, surpassing benchmarks set during the 2020 Assembly and 2024 Parliamentary elections.

Since the MCC came into effect on January 7, 2025, the Southern Range, covering South and South-East districts, has intensified efforts to curb illicit activities and maintain public safety in line with the Election Commission of India's (ECI) directives.

 

According to officials, the enforcement drive has resulted in the seizure of over 59,062 quarters of liquor, with 193 cases registered and 203 arrests--1.4 times higher than the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

Similarly, the police have seized 50.1 kg of Ganja, 1.5 kg of Charas, and 0.7 kg of Smack under the NDPS Act, marking a 1.86 times increase over previous records.

They have also seized 73 firearms and 152 cartridges, a 3.5 times surge compared to 2024. Rs 1.22 crore in cash has also been seized, setting a new record.

In a bid to maintain law and order, over 2,447 preventive actions were initiated under BNSS/CrPC, leading to 1,271 arrests and the deposit of 3,380 licensed arms. Additionally, 138 cases were registered under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property (DPDP) Act, 2007.

Officials said that to ensure peace and deter anti-social elements, 39 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed across sensitive areas. These units have conducted synchronized flag marches, area domination exercises, and Quick Response Team (QRT) operations.

At inter-state borders, intensified vehicle and individual checks have thwarted attempts to smuggle illicit liquor, cash, firearms, and narcotics.

Specialized Flying Squad Teams (FST) and Static Surveillance Teams (SST) have been operational round-the-clock, resulting in the seizure of 3,284 vehicles under Section 66 of the Delhi Police Act and the booking of 3,905 individuals for public drinking under the Delhi Excise Act, they said.

In addition to enforcement, the Southern Range has focused on voter awareness through the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program.

Activities include Nukkad Nataks, Selfie Points, and Resident Welfare Association (RWA) interactions to bolster public confidence and encourage voter participation, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

