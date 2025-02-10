Business Standard

After Delhi, Punjab also want freedom from 'AAP-da': BJP's Tarun Chugh

Chugh claimed that the countdown of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has started

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday said that the people of Delhi have punished Arvind Kejriwal for their corruption and now, the people of Punjab also want to free the state from "AAP-da".

Speaking to ANI, Chugh claimed that the countdown of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has started.

"The people of Delhi have punished Arvind Kejriwal and the 'AAP-da' party for their corruption. Now, the people of Punjab also want to free the state from 'AAP-da'. Punjab wants to get rid of the mafia in the state while the leaders in Delhi are controlling the mafia here. BJP is playing a constructive role of opposition in Punjab. The countdown of Bhagwant Mann government has started," Tarun Chugh said.

 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal is likely to hold a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, state ministers and MLAs in Delhi on February 11.

According to the sources, the meeting will discuss the Delhi election results and preparations for the upcoming Punjab elections in 2027.

This came after the AAP suffered a massive setback, securing only 22 seats--a huge drop from its previous tally of 62 in 2020 polls, while the BJP won a historic mandate on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by winning 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly.

On Sunday, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that over 30 AAP legislators in Punjab are in touch with the Congress and ready to switch sides.

He also took to X and attacked the Aam Aadmi Party over Delhi election results and said that the Aam Aadmi Party tasted a humiliating defeat in Delhi.

"With this defeat, a regime of deceitfulness, lies and hollow promises has ended. The AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal once said, "If I am corrupt, people wouldn't vote for me." Now he has lost his own seat. Does that mean that the people of Delhi consider him corrupt?" he said.

Bajwa continued his attack and said that the people of Punjab have also seen the real face of the so-called Kattar Imaandar party.

"Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann made lofty promises in Punjab to befool Punjabis and garner their votes in 2022. The @AAP Punjab has yet to provide Rs 1000 pm to women. It failed to raise Rs 20,000 crore from mining," he highlighted.

The Congress leader also mentioned that the Punjab government led by CM Bhagwant Mann remained inefficient in taking action against its corrupt ministers and leaders.

"The Mann government will meet the same fate in 2027. Delhi's results point towards the beginning of AAP's end," Partap Singh Bajwa said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

