Haryana Assembly polls: Congress to finalise AAP alliance, offer 4-6 seats

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have finalised a seat-sharing arrangement for the polls.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP party is likely set to contest on four to six seats after discussions between Congress’s Haryana in-charge Deepak Babaria and AAP’s Raghav Chadha. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chadha on Sunday said that both parties are attempting to form an alliance by putting their individual objectives aside. He also noted that the Aam Aadmi Party would not move forward with the alliance with the Congress party “if there is no win-win situation”.

Haryana polls: Congress releases list of 9 candidates

The Congress party on Sunday announced its second list of nine candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The candidates include Ashok Arora for Thanesar, Kuldeep Sharma for Ganaur, and Brijendra Sharma for Uchana Kalan. Paramvir Singh will represent Tohana, Anirudh Chaudhary will contest from Tosham, and Balram Dangi from Meham.

Additionally, the party has fielded Manju Choudhar from Nagal Chaudhary, Vardhan Yadav from Badshahpur, and Mohit Grover from Gurugram.

Assembly polls: Congress workers protest over tickets

On Sunday, a group of Congress workers from Haryana staged a protest outside the AICC headquarters, calling for a preference for local candidates over “outsiders”.

The protest was fuelled by dissatisfaction over party leaders’ relatives receiving tickets. Many of the protesters, from Haryana’s Bawani Khera, held signs reading “Bahari pratyashi bardasht nahi karenge” (Will not tolerate outside candidates).

Candidates from the Pataudi region raised concerns that the daughter and son-in-law of state party chief Udai Bhan were being awarded tickets, which they claim breaches party regulations.

Haryana elections 2024: Aditya Devi Lal joins INLD

BJP leader Aditya Devi Lal, grandson of the late Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, officially joined the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) from the BJP on Sunday. He was announced as the party’s candidate for the Dabwali constituency in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

The 46-year-old made his debut with the INLD at a party rally held in Chautala village, Sirsa district, where senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala was present.

Aditya Devi Lal recently stepped down from his role as chairman of the Haryana Marketing Board. His departure represents a significant loss for the BJP in Sirsa district, particularly as the party faces internal dissent less than a month before the elections.

Vinesh Phogat begins campaign

Just two days after joining the Congress party in preparation for the Haryana Assembly elections, wrestler Vinesh Phogat launched her election campaign in Jind, Haryana, on Sunday.

Phogat and fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia joined Congress on Friday, just a month before the elections. Shortly after their induction, the Olympian was announced as the party candidate for the Julana Assembly constituency, while Punia was appointed as the working president of the All India Kisan Congress.