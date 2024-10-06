Business Standard
Haryana Assembly polls record 67.90% voter turnout, inches closer to 2019

In the 2019 assembly polls, the state had recorded 68.31 per cent turnout while in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for 10 seats, the percentage was 64.8

Among the assembly constituencies, Ellenabad recorded 80.61 per cent polling. INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala is seeking re-election from the seat.

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

Haryana has recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent with Ellenabad assembly seat in Sirsa district witnessing the highest polling percentage at over 80 per cent, according to the updated figures of the Election Commission on Sunday.

The polling for the 90-member state assembly was held on Saturday.

In the 2019 assembly polls, the state had recorded 68.31 per cent turnout while in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for 10 seats, the percentage was 64.8.

Poll panel data available at 11:55 pm Saturday showed the turnout was 66.96 per cent. Officials had said it would increase once all information comes in. There were more than 2.03 crore eligible voters in the state.

 

Among the districts, the highest 75.36 per cent voting was recorded in Sirsa and the lowest 56.49 per cent in Faridabad district, Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said on Sunday.

The BJP, the Congress, the INLD-BSP and the JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliances, and the Aam Aadmi Party were the key poll contestants. However, a direct fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress was expected in most seats.

Among the districts, Yamunanagar recorded a voter turnout of 74.20 per cent, Palwal 73.89, Nuh 72.81 and Fatehabad 74.77 per cent.

However, two key districts in the National Capital Region -- Faridabad and Gurugram -- recorded lower turnout of 56.49 per cent and 57.96 per cent, respectively.

Badkhal assembly seat in Faridabad recorded the lowest turnout of 48.27 per cent.

Among other assembly seats which recorded lower voting percentage include Gurgaon (51.81), Badshahpur (54.26), Faridabad (53.74), Ballabhgarh (53.27), Karnal (56.37), Rohtak (59.96), Sonipat (57.67), Panchkula (59.37) and Tigaon (54.34).

However, in addition to Ellenabad, high turnout was also recorded in other assembly constituencies which include Ladwa (74.96), Adampur (75.47), Barwala (73.56), Dabwali (77.92), Julana (74.66), Kaithal (75.04), Kalayat (74.34), Loharu (79.66), Narnaund (76.30), Rania (75.91) and Uchana Kalan (75.44).

Among these seats, from Ladwa in Kurukshetra, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is contesting, while Speaker in the outgoing assembly and BJP leader Gian Chand Gupta is seeking re-election from Panchkula. Also, senior BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi's son Bhavya, a BJP leader, is seeking re-election from Adampur seat in Hisar district.

From Julana in Jind district, wrestler and Congress nominee Vinesh Phogat is contesting while senior BJP leader Capt Abhimanyu is in fray from Narnaund in Hisar, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is seeking re-election from Uchana Kalan in Jind and former BJP leader Ranjit Singh Chautala is in fray from Rania seat as an independent.

A total of 1,031 candidates are in the fray, including 101 women and 464 independents. Counting will be taken up on October 8.


First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

