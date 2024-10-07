Business Standard
Home / Elections / Haryana Elections / News / Haryana election results: Three-tier security cordon to safeguard EVMs

Haryana election results: Three-tier security cordon to safeguard EVMs

The Deputy Commissioner stated that the EVMs have been stored in four strong rooms within Kurukshetra University, which are under constant surveillance

EVM

The results for the 2024 elections in Haryana will be announced on Tuesday. | File Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Emphasising the security measures implemented by the Election Commission, Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal on Monday informed that a robust three-tier security cordon has been established to safeguard Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The results for the 2024 elections in Haryana will be announced on Tuesday.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Deputy Commissioner stated that the EVMs have been stored in four strong rooms within Kurukshetra University, which are under constant surveillance.

"As per the norms laid down by the Election Commission, a three-tier security cordon is in place for the EVMs. The Central Paramilitary Forces (CPF), Haryana Armed Police, local police, and the Duty Magistrate have all been appointed. There are four strong rooms inside Kurukshetra University. Only the candidates, their counting agents, and election agents are allowed inside the counting area. No mobile phones, pens, or paper are permitted... Adequate police forces have been deployed around the counting centre and the strong rooms," said Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal.

 

The single-phase polling for 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana concluded peacefully on Saturday across more than 20,000 polling stations, recording a final voter turnout of 65.65 per cent.

Exit polls predict a clean sweep for the Congress in Haryana, with some suggesting the party may win more than 50 of the 90 seats in the assembly.

More From This Section

Haryana election

Haryana Assembly polls record 67.90% voter turnout, inches closer to 2019

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupinder

Haryana Assembly elections: Hooda leaves for Delhi ahead of counting

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

J&K exit polls updates: Cong-NC likely to fall short of majority, PDP may be deciding factor

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Rahul, Rahul Gandhi

Haryana exit polls: Congress leading over BJP; JJP, INLD face wipe out

Nayab Singh Saini,Nayab Singh,Nayab

Haryana CM rejects exit polls; Bhupinder Hooda expects 65 seats for Cong

The TV-Today C-Voter projection indicated that the Congress may secure 50-58 seats in the state, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win 20-28 seats. Other parties may win between 10-16 seats.

The majority required to form a government in the 90-member assembly is 46.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the single-phase polling for the Haryana Legislative Assembly recorded an approximate voter turnout of 65.65 per cent, surpassing the state's 64.8 per cent turnout in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Haryana Assembly election results 2024: Date, time, and where to watch

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Mallikarjun Kharge confident of Congress forming govt in Haryana, J&K

BJP Flag, BJP

Will markets crash if BJP loses Haryana, J&K, Maharashtra, Delhi state polls?

Soman Wangchuk, Soman, Wangchuk

News Highlights: Wangchuk sits on fast at Ladakh Bhawan in Delhi along with supporters

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Haryana records 65.65% voter turnout in elections, surpasses LS polls

Topics : Haryana election EVM machine EVMs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon