Congress will snatch tribals reservation, give it to its vote bank: PM Modi

Modi said that if the BJP is voted to power in the state, it will bring stringent legislation to return land grabbed by infiltrators. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused Congress of making attempts to snatch reservations meant for tribals and hand them over to its "vote bank".

Addressing an election rally in Chaibasa in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, the PM said he worships those who have been rejected by the others. 

"Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar has ensured the provision of reservation to protect tribal rights but Nehru-ji had opposed it. The Gandhi family opposed reservation till they were in control of power post-Nehru. Now once again they have openly announced that they will scrap reservations for tribals. They will snatch tribal reservations and hand it over to their vote bank," he said.

 

"They (Congress) have devised one more strategy. They are declaring schools, colleges and universities as minority institutions. By this, the reservation of tribals, Dalits and backward is being stopped. Beware of this conspiracy by Congress," he added.

He alleged that the JMM-led ruling coalition in the state has put tribal "identity, dignity and existence" at stake by "facilitating" Bangladeshi infiltrators to make fake documents.

"Infiltrators are snatching your daughters, grabbing land and devouring your bread," he said, claiming that efforts were being made to change Jharkhand's demography.

Modi said that if the BJP is voted to power in the state, it will bring stringent legislation to return land grabbed by infiltrators.

He attacked the Congress-led opposition for "humiliating" BJP candidate Sita Soren in Jharkhand and a woman leader in Maharashtra, saying "insulting women is their habit".

"Opposition used foul language against a woman leader in Maharashtra. Mothers and daughters are in shock, people will teach them a lesson," Modi said, referring to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant's remark targeting Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC.

Polling for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

