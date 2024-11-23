From Ladli Behna to Maiya Yojana: How women voters are shaping elections

In the evolving dynamics of Indian politics, women-focused welfare schemes are emerging as game-changers, decisively influencing electoral outcomes. Across states, political parties are leveraging such initiatives to build strong voter bases, a strategy that has consistently delivered significant gains at the ballot box.
Recent elections in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand underscore this trend, with women voters playing a pivotal role in shaping results.
Empowering women: the path to electoral success
For years, political analysts lamented lower voter turnout among women compared to men, despite women constituting nearly half the electorate. However, targeted welfare measures have reversed this trend. Madhya Pradesh set a precedent under Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with the Ladli Behna Scheme.
Launched months before the state Assembly elections, the scheme offered direct cash transfers to women, driving unprecedented voter participation and delivering a landslide victory for the BJP.
This success inspired other states to adopt similar strategies, introducing initiatives focused on financial aid, education, healthcare, and skill development for women. While critics dismiss these measures as populist, their on-ground impact—and electoral outcomes—are undeniable.
Case studies: Maharashtra and Jharkhand
Maharashtra
In Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti coalition’s emphasis on women-centric policies proved decisive. Key initiatives included:
More From This Section
• Mahila Sashaktikaran Yojana: Financial support for education and skill development.
• Ladki Bahin Yojana: Rs 1,500 in direct cash transfers to women heads of households, with a pre-election promise to increase this to Rs 2,100.
These measures resonated deeply with women, especially in rural and semi-urban regions, creating a crucial voting bloc. Post-election analysis revealed that women voters were instrumental in securing the coalition’s victory, particularly in closely contested constituencies.
Jharkhand
In Jharkhand, transformative results were seen through women-focused welfare programmes under the Hemant Soren-led government. Initiatives included:
• Free bicycles for school-going girls.
• Cash assistance for single mothers.
• Monthly stipends for unemployed women.
The Maiya Yojana, providing Rs 12,000 annually to women, emerged as a standout initiative, earning goodwill among tribal and economically marginalised communities. These schemes significantly bolstered the ruling INDIA bloc’s performance in the tribal state.
Why women-centric policies work
The effectiveness of such policies lies in their direct impact and broader social influence:
1. Direct beneficiaries: Welfare schemes often include tangible benefits like cash transfers, ensuring immediate and visible results.
2. Community influence: Women, especially in rural areas, play a central role in family and community decisions, indirectly influencing multiple votes.
3. Bridging social gaps: These schemes address inequities, appealing to marginalised groups such as single mothers, widows, and economically weaker sections.
4. Building loyalty: Beneficiary-oriented programmes foster trust and loyalty, translating into sustained electoral support for the implementing party.
The 2024 wave of women-centric schemes
This year, the Indian government unveiled several groundbreaking women-focused schemes, including:
• Namo Drone Didi Scheme (November 2023): Empowers rural women as drone pilots for agricultural purposes, promoting financial independence and modern farming practices.
• Subhadra Yojana (September 2024, Odisha): Provides Rs 50,000 over five years to women from economically weaker sections, disbursed in instalments on Raksha Bandhan and International Women’s Day.
• Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana (March 2024, Delhi): Offers Rs 1,000 per month to women over 18 years, excluding taxpayers, government employees, and pension beneficiaries.
• Ladki Bahin Yojana and Maiya Samman Yojana: Initiatives in Maharashtra and Jharkhand providing financial aid to improve women’s socio-economic status.
• Mahila Samman Pension Yojana: Monthly pensions for widows and elderly women, ensuring financial security and dignity in later years.