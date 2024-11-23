Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Maha poll outcome inexplicable, level-playing field disturbed: Congress

Maha poll outcome inexplicable, level-playing field disturbed: Congress

The opposition party, however, hailed the result in Jharkhand, saying the people of the state had categorically rejected the "politics of polarisation" peddled by the BJP

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

He said the Maharashtra results were opposite to the ground situation in the state a few months ago. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Saturday described the Maharashtra poll outcome as "inexplicable" and claimed that the level-playing field was disturbed in a targeted manner as part of a conspiracy to defeat it.

The opposition party, however, hailed the result in Jharkhand, saying the people of the state had categorically rejected the "politics of polarisation" peddled by the BJP. 

"The Maharashtra assembly poll result is surprising, inexplicable for us," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, stressing that it was not a victory of development, as projected by the BJP.

On Jharkhand, he said, "The people of Jharkhand have decisively rejected the politics of polarisation."  Congress leader Pawan Khera said, as the principal opposition party, "we find it our responsibility to keep raising issues of transparency in elections".

 

"The people of Jharkhand made victorious the government that worked for them," he said.

"The Maharashtra outcome has been brought out through a targeted conspiracy after the level-playing field was disturbed in the state to defeat the Congress... Our morale is not down and we will strengthen the organisation and analyse the results," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference.

More From This Section

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar bounces back from Lok Sabha loss in Baramati, wins by 100k votes

BJP, Maharashtra

Mahayuti set to sweep Maharashtra: What worked for the BJP-led alliance?

Modi, Narendra Modi

Maha victory a win for development: PM Modi; congratulates JMM in J'khand

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election

From Ladli Behna to Maiya Yojana: How women voters are shaping elections

Gautam Adani

BJP win in Maharashtra to bolster Adani's $3 bn Dharavi slum project

"We won and lost today but the Congress' agenda will not change and we will keep raising the issues that we have been raising such as that of caste census, raising reservation limit of 50 per cent, growing economic disparity and 'Modani'," Ramesh said, adding that the people of Maharashtra had not rejected these issues, as projected by the BJP.

He said the Maharashtra results were opposite to the ground situation in the state a few months ago.

"We will analyse the poll outcome and come out with measures to strengthen the organisation and revive it in the state and continue to raise the issues that we have been raising," he said.

"We will keep raising questions on electoral transparency and there will be no change in our agenda," Ramesh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Maharashtra elections results LIVE: Poll results unexpected, Congress will look into it, says Kharge

BJP, RSS, Hindutva, Sangh

RSS outreach adds to BJP's convincing win in Maharashtra elections

Nawab Malik

Big names that fell short: Shockers from Jharkhand & Maha poll results

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Maha people have shut shops of fake well-wishers of Constitution: Amit Shah

Exit Polls

Assembly elections: Exit polls predict right result with wrong numbers

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Elections Jharkhand Assembly Elections Jairam Ramesh BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayJharkhand election 2024 winner listMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon