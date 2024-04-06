Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

126,000 people joined BJP in MP on Sat; 258,000 in 3 months: Mishra

More than 2.58 lakh people have joined the saffron party in the state over the past three months, and most of them were from Congress, said former minister Narottam Mishra

BJP flag

BJP flag (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

About 1.26 lakh people joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, a senior party leader claimed here.
More than 2.58 lakh people have joined the saffron party in the state over the past three months, and most of them were from Congress, said former minister Narottam Mishra.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Over 1.26 lakh people including members of Congress, social organisations and others joined the BJP today," he said. Notably, the saffron party celebrated its foundation day on Saturday. "More than 90 percent of those who have joined the BJP are from Congress, and the rest are from social organisations, retired employees and officials, and people from different walks of life," said Mishra who heads the BJP team responsible for new entrants.

ALSO READ: PM Modi, CM Yogi hold roadshow in Ghaziabad ahead of Lok Sabha elections

They were influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personality, leadership, the development works carried out by his government and nationalism, he said.

Earlier in the day, three-time former Congress MLA from Ghatiya (Ujjain district) Ramlal Malviya along with several Congress office-bearers joined the BJP in the presence of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP chief V D Sharma at the party headquarters here.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

ECI meets with States, UTs to ensure peaceful, inducement free elections

LS elections: 53.5 mn voters in Rajasthan, 4.5 mn up since 2019 polls

National Voters' Day: Election Commission marks 75 years of service today

Number of voters in Andhra Pradesh rises to 40.9 mn from 40.7 mn: EC data

BJD releases list of nominees for 27 assembly and 5 Lok Sabha seats

Assam govt will provide 50,000 additional jobs: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

PM Modi, CM Yogi hold roadshow in Ghaziabad ahead of Lok Sabha elections

LS polls 'not fair' but despite that, INDIA bloc will get majority: Ramesh

CPI releases manifesto; promises to scrap CAA, 50% cap on reservation

Congress manifesto bears imprint of Muslim League, says PM; Cong replies

Topics : Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections BJP Madhya Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon