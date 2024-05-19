Business Standard
33,000 security personnel for May 20 Lok Sabha, Assembly polls in Odisha

The first phase of elections, covering four parliamentary and 28 assembly constituencies, was conducted peacefully on May 13

Polling officials and security personnel with election materials on Thursday Photo: PTI

Despite six Naxal-hit districts falling within the polling zones, no Maoist-related violence occurred during the polls due to robust anti-Maoist operations and real-time intelligence, DGP Arun Sarangi said on Sunday. Photo: PTI

Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Around 33,000 security personnel, including 102 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and 66 platoons of Odisha Armed Police, have been deployed for the May 20 simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state.
In the second phase, the fifth at the national level, five parliamentary constituencies Aska, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Bolangir, and Sundargarh and 35 associated assembly seats will vote. These are spread across nine districts, including Maoist-hit areas of Kandhamal, Boudh, Bolangir, and Baragarh.
"A total of 9,162 polling stations at 7,339 locations, including 556 booths in Maoist-hit areas, will be used. To ensure security, 102 CAPF companies and 66 platoons of Odisha Armed Police, supported by 47 additional SPs, 88 DSPs, 236 inspectors, and 2,000 sub-inspectors are on poll duty," Sarangi said.

