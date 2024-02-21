Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

76.4 million eligible to cast votes in Bihar in Lok Sabha polls: Chief EC

Rajiv Kumar informed at a press conference in Patna on Wednesday that there are 9.26 lakh first time voters in the age group of 18-19 in the state. There are 21, 680 voters above the age of 100 years

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes

Photo: Twitter

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Around 7.64 crore eligible voters can exercise their franchise for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, according to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.
Rajiv Kumar informed at a press conference in Patna on Wednesday that there are 9.26 lakh first time voters in the age group of 18-19 in the state. There are 21, 680 voters above the age of 100 years.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He said out of 7.64 crore voters, there are 1.6 crore voters in the age group of 20-29.
"The role of the youth is going to be very great significance in this election," the Chief Election Commissioner said.
The Chief Election Commissioner also informed that there are 6.3 lakhs Persons with a disability (PWD) voters in the state.
The EC also informed that there are 4 crore male crore voters while 3.6 crore voters are female.
He also informed that there are 14.5 lakh senior citizen voters in the state.
The CEC also informed at the press conference that the commisison held meetings with representatives of different national political parties in the run up to the general elections in the last two days.
The commission said it has deleted 16.7 lakh from the electoral rolls due to death and shifting of voters to another place.
"In Bihar, there are 7.64 crore voters, out of which 4 crore are male and 3.6 crore are female... 21,680 voters are above 100 years of age. 9.26 lakhs are first-time voters...," the CEC added.
He also appealed people to cast their vote with out any fear at the time of voting. "I appeal to people to go to vote without any fear".
The dates for the Lok Sabha elections are expected to be announced in the next month.

Also Read

Bihar floor test: Nitish Kumar confident of winning with NDA. Top updates

Bihar Assembly approves raising caste quota in govt jobs, education to 65%

Bihar news highlights: Nitish Kumar wins trust vote, Opposition walks out

Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 notice today on btsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Online registration starts today

SP, Congress announce tie-up for Lok Sabha polls in UP, Cong gets 17 seats

PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meet on March 3 ahead of LS polls

ECI winds up Bihar tour ahead of LS polls, voices concern over low turnout

LS polls: EC asks railways to ensure smooth movement for CAPF personnel

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress to fight on 17 seats in UP, SP on 63

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bihar Lok Sabha Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon