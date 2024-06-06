Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Aam Aadmi Party to hold meeting of all its MLAs at CM's residence on Jun 6

This is the first such party meet since the rout of the AAP-Congress combine in the national capital

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, AAP national convenor, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday said it will hold a meeting of all its MLAs in the evening.
"The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's residence in Civil Lines," the party said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This is the first such party meet since the rout of the AAP-Congress combine in the national capital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is facing charges in an excise scam, before surrendering on Sunday after his bail was over had held a meeting of the Parliamentary Affairs Committee and assigned roles to MLAs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP AAP government Delhi government Delhi MLAs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon