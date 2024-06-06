Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls 2024: Candidates from 41 parties elected, up from 36 in 2019

According to an analysis by the poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms, there has been a 104 per cent rise in the number of political parties from 2009 to 2024

BJP Congress, political party, congress

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections witnessed an increase in political parties' participation, with candidates from 41 parties being elected, compared to 36 in the 2019 general election.
According to an analysis by the think-tank PRS, national parties secured 346 seats, accounting for 64 per cent of the total, while the state-recognised parties won 179 seats, representing 33 per cent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Unrecognised parties clinched 11 seats, and independents won seven.
According to an analysis by the poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms, there has been a 104 per cent rise in the number of political parties from 2009 to 2024.
In 2024, a total of 751 parties participated, compared to 677 in 2019, 464 in 2014, and 368 in 2009.
The ADR and National Election Watch conducted a comprehensive review of the self-sworn affidavits of 8,337 candidates contesting the just concluded elections.
The candidate pool comprises 1,333 from national parties, 532 from state parties, 2,580 from registered unrecognised parties, and 3,915 independent candidates.
The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the largest party in the 18th Lok Sabha with 240 seats.
The next largest party is the Indian National Congress with 99 seats, followed by the Samajwadi Party, which bagged 37 seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Political parties Election Results 2024 Lok Sabha BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon