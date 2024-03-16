Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 5: Voting on May 20; check details here

The Election Commission of India (ECI), in a press conference on Saturday, announced the complete polling schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. As per the election commission, the polling for the general elections will take place in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. Elections for the fifth phase will be held on May 20 in 49 constituencies. The fifth phase will cover 8 States and Union Territories.

There are a total of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. Of this, 412 are for general, while 84 are reserved for Scheduled caste (SC) candidates, and 47 for Scheduled tribe (ST) candidates.





ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2: Voting on April 26, details here Of all the states and UTs, 22 will go to polls in a single phase, four will have two poll dates, two will have three poll dates, three will have poll dates, two will have five poll dates, and three states will have seven poll dates.

Here is everything you need to know about Phase 5 of the 2024 general elections.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 5: Key dates

Date of issue of gazette notification: April 26

Last date for candidates to submit their nominations: May 3 (Friday)

Last date for the withdrawal of candidature: May 6 (Monday)

Date of polls: May 20 (Monday)

Counting of votes: June 4 (Tuesday)

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 5: States going to polls

Bihar: 40 seats of Bihar will go to polls over all seven phases. The fifth phase will see 5 seats go to polls on May 20.

Jharkhand: The 14 seats of Jharkhand will go for polls in four phases. The fifth phase will see 3 constituencies going for polls.

Maharashtra: The state will conclude its elections in the fifth phase, with the last remaining 13 seats going for polls in May 20.

Odisha: In the 5th phase, the state will have five of its 21 seats going for polls.

Uttar Pradesh: The biggest state in terms of Lok Sabha seats will have 14 constituencies voting on May 20.

West Bengal: 7 seats of the state will vote in the fifth phase. The state will see polling in all seven phases.

Jammu and Kashmir: One constituency will vote in the fifth phase.

Ladakh: The single-seat Union Territory will vote in the firth phase on May 20.