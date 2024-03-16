Sensex (    %)
                             
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 3: Voting on May 7, full details here

94 constituencies in 12 states and Union territories will go to polls in the third phase of the 2024 general elections

Madhya pradesh election, voting, election news

A voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote(Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

The Election Commission of India has announced the complete polling schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The polling for the general elections will take place in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. Phase 3 will conduct voting in 94 constituencies in 12 states and Union territories (UT). The counting of votes for all polls will done on June 4. 

There are a total of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. Out of this 412 are for general candidates, while 84 are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, and 47 for Scheduled tribe (ST) candidates.
According to data released by the Election Commission, 22 states/UTs will go to polls in a single phase, four will have two poll dates, two have three poll dates, three have poll dates, two have five poll dates, and three states have seven poll dates.


Here is everything you need to know about Phase 3 of the 2024 general elections.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 3: Key dates


Date of issue of gazette notification: April 12

Last date for candidates to submit their nominations: April 19 (Friday)

Last date for the withdrawal of candidature: April 22 (Monday)

Date of polls: May 7 (Tuesday) 

Counting of votes: June 4 (Tuesday)

Photo: Election Commission of India
Photo: Election Commission of India

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 3: States going to polls


Assam: 14 seats in Assam will go to polls over three phases. Four seats will go to polls in the third phase on May 7, concluding the voting process in the state.

Bihar: 40 seats of Bihar will go to polls over all seven phases. The third phase will see five seats go to polls on May 7.

Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh will go to polls in the first three phases. Of  11 Lok Sabha seats, seven will go to polls in Phase 3 on May 7, concluding the voting process in the state.

Goa: Both seats in Goa will go into voting in a single phase on May 7.

Gujarat: All 26 seats will go to polls in a single phase on May 7.

Karnataka: Voting in Karnataka will take place in two phases. The remaining 14, of the 28 seats, will go to polls in Phase 3 on May 7, concluding the voting process in the state.

Madhya Pradesh: Of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, eight will go to polls in Phase 3 on May 7. The remaining will be conducted over Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 4.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra will go to polls over the five phases. Of the 48 seats, voting for 11 seats will be done in Phase 3 on May 7.


Uttar Pradesh: 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh will go to polls over all seven phases. The third phase will see 10 seats go to polls on May 7.

West Bengal: 42 seats will go to polls over all seven phases. The third phase will see four seats go to polls on May 7.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu: Both seats will go to polls in a single phase on May 7
Jammu and Kashmir: Five seats in J&K will be conducted over five consecutive phases (Phases 1 to 5). One seat will go into voting on May 7.

Topics : Election Commission of India Lok Sabha elections Elections in India Indian elections Election Comission Election news BS Web Reports

