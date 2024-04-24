BJP leader Nityanand Rai owns assets worth Rs 15.45 crore: Affidavit

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nityanand Rai, seeking re-election from Ujiarpur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar under the NDA banner, has declared movable and immovable assets totaling Rs 15.45 crore in his filed affidavit. His wife's assets amount to Rs 2.47 crore.

Rai submitted his nomination papers for Ujiarpur on Tuesday, with elections for Ujiarpur, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Begusarai, and Munger Lok Sabha seats scheduled for the fourth phase on May 13.

According to Rai's affidavit, his movable assets stand at Rs 5.52 crore, while his immovable assets are valued at Rs 9.92 crore.

His wife's movable assets are worth Rs 42.9 lakh, with immovable assets valued at Rs 2.04 crore.

Additionally, Rai declared Rs 3.25 lakh cash in hand, with his wife holding Rs 1.35 lakh.

He holds four bank accounts and gold jewellery worth Rs 13.20 lakh, while his wife has one bank account and gold jewellery worth Rs 21.60 lakh, along with silver jewellery valued at Rs 1.23 lakh.

Rai's immovable assets include ancestral property with 2,704 sheesham, 1,831 mahogany, and 105 mango and litchi trees.

He also engages in dairy farming, owning 14 cows and 12 buffaloes.

His income for 2022-2023 was reported as Rs 11,51,530.

Rai is pitted against RJD's Alok Mehta, who is the Mahagathbandhan's nominee.

He had won the 2014 and 2019 general elections from Ujiarpur as a BJP candidate, and prior to that, represented the Hajipur assembly constituency in 2000, 2005, and 2010. Additionally, during the 2016 Bihar Vidhan Sabha election, Rai served as BJP Bihar president.