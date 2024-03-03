Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BJP will uproot tribals from forest land, if not defeated: Champai Soren

He said that the BJP government at the Centre attempted to amend various laws that protect tribal rights but the coalition dispensation in the state would be protesting against such attempts

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren

The CM was delivering his concluding remarks in the state assembly, amid the walk-out of BJP legislators from the House | File image

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 7:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Saturday alleged that the BJP would loot tribal land and uproot them from forests and coal-bearing areas, if the saffron party is not defeated in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
He said that the BJP government at the Centre attempted to amend various laws that protect tribal rights but the coalition dispensation in the state would be protesting against such attempts.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The CM was delivering his concluding remarks in the state assembly, amid the walk-out of BJP legislators from the House.
The seven-day budget session of the assembly, which started from February 23, was adjourned sine die by Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto. As many as four bills, including an International University Bill, 2024, were passed on the concluding day of the session.
This budget session highlighted the achievements of the government in past four years. A budget of Rs 1,28,900 crore was passed for the fiscal 2024-25 and the government set a target to make Jharkhand a Rs 10 lakh crore economy by 2029-30, Mahto said.
The chief minister said that the "BJP government has made amendments in the forest right Act, under which the power of gram sabha has been snatched. Similarly, an attempt is being made to amend the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Act and Chotanagpur Tenancy Act".
The Centre has planned to strategically drive out tribals from forest, coal-bearing areas and other places through the amendments. If BJP is not defeated in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, tribals will be uprooted from their land, the CM claimed.
He urged the ruling alliance legislators to make people aware about BJP's intention.
Soren said that former chief minister Hemant Soren had understood the strategy of the BJP.
So, he was put in jail on land issue, while his name is not there anywhere, the CM claimed.
He said the coalition government has worked to strengthen the education, social and economic system of the state so that "roti, kapda and makaan could be ensured for everyone".

Also Read

Meet Champai Soren, the new Jharkhand CM at helm amid political crisis

SC dismisses Hemant Soren's plea on arrest, J'khand to get new CM: Updates

Champai Soren: From humble farm worker to Jharkhand's Chief Minister

'I am Hemant Soren part 2', says CM Champai Soren during J'khand floor test

Proud to be a tribal, says newly sworn-in Jharkhand CM Champai Soren

BJP will win all 29 seats in Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj

People of Telangana want Modi to be PM for third time: G Kishan Reddy

BJP fields 71% of its sitting MPs in list of 195 Lok Sabha candidates

RLD leader Jayant Singh meets BJP leaders as Nadda, Shah welcome him to NDA

PM Modi congratulates leaders named in BJP's list of LS election candidates

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha elections BJP Jharkhand Tribals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 7:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon