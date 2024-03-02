Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM Modi congratulates leaders named in BJP's list of LS election candidates

"We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and ensuring the fruits of progress reach the poorest of the poor," Modi said in a post on X

PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared candidates for some of the seats and will be announcing the remaining names in the coming days, he noted

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the BJP leaders named in the party's first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, expressing confidence that people will elect it to power again.
"We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and ensuring the fruits of progress reach the poorest of the poor," Modi said in a post on X.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared candidates for some of the seats and will be announcing the remaining names in the coming days, he noted.
"I congratulate all those who have been nominated as our party's candidates and wish them the very best," the prime minister said, adding, "I am sure that the 140 crore people of India will bless us yet again and give us even more strength in fulfilling their aspirations and creating a Viksit Bharat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rajya Sabha polls highlights: BJP wins 8 seats out of 10 in UP

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP to contest 11 seats in Assam, AGP 2, UPPL 1

'Viksit Bharat' to be centrepiece of BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign

AIADMK exits BJP-led NDA alliance ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

After alliance deal with Congress, AAP names 4 Delhi Lok Sabha candidates

Free and fair Lok Sabha polls would be ensured in J&K, says CEO Pole

Seat-sharing talks smooth, no stalemate, will be signed soon: DMK's allies

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP announces 1st list, PM to contest from Varanasi

Congress will provide MSP to farmers 'legally', says Rahul Gandhi in MP

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumes from Dholpur district

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister BJP Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon