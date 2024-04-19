Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BSP releases sixth list of candidates, fields Syed Neyaj Ali from Varanasi

The party in a statement said that Mohammad Alam has been fielded from Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha seat, while Manish Singh Sachan has been fielded from Fatehpur

Mayawati, BSP, candidate list, madhya pradesh election, MP polls

The BSP has named BR Ahirwar as its candidate from Misrikh (SC) seat, Kripashankar Saroj from Machhlishahr (SC) seat, Athar Ansari from Bhadohi and Jagannath Pal from Phoolpur Lok Sabha seat.

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Friday released its sixth list of candidates for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and fielded its MLC Bhimrao Ambedkar from Hardoi (SC) seat.
In all, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) named 11 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The party changed its earlier candidate fielded from the high-profile Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting, and has made Syed Neyaj Ali as its candidate. Earlier, the party had named Athar Jamal Lari as its candidate from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.
The party in a statement said that Mohammad Alam has been fielded from Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha seat, while Manish Singh Sachan has been fielded from Fatehpur.
Chaudhary Basheer is the BSP candidate from Firozabad, Mahendra Singh Yadav from Sitapur and Mohammad Mausame Alam from Maharajganj.
The BSP has named BR Ahirwar as its candidate from Misrikh (SC) seat, Kripashankar Saroj from Machhlishahr (SC) seat, Athar Ansari from Bhadohi and Jagannath Pal from Phoolpur Lok Sabha seat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BSP Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon