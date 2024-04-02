Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Cong threatening nation will be on fire if BJP wins': PM Modi in Rajasthan

'This is the first election in which leaders of the Congress party are not talking about winning elections,' PM Modi said in Rajasthan

Modi, Narendra Modi, Indian PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged Congress leaders were making threats of arson because they fear the BJP would win the Lok Sabha elections.

“This election is to fulfil the dream of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'... Modi says to remove corruption... Congress and the INDIA alliance are not contesting this election for the country but for their own selfish motives. They say save the corrupt; Modi says remove corruption,” he said at a public rally in Rajasthan's Kotputli.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“This is the first election in which leaders of the Congress party are not talking about winning the elections themselves but are threatening the country that if the BJP wins, the country will be on fire,” he said.

In a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had said, "If the BJP wins these match-fixed elections and changes the Constitution, the whole country will be on fire. Remember this."

PM Modi said: "The BJP considers the entire country as a family. Congress considers their family bigger than the nation. The BJP has raised the pride of the country while Congress has been abusing the country when they go to foreign land."

“Modi mauj karne ke liye paida nahi hua. Modi toh mehnat karne ke liye paida hua hai [Modi wasn't born to enjoy, but to work hard]. A lot must have happened, but whatever has happened in the last ten years is just a trailer," he said.

 

"Congress is responsible for the poverty that prevailed in the country for 60 years after independence. It was only because of the Congress that India was dependent on other countries for technologies and defence equipment," said the Prime Minister.

“Congress never allowed our armed forces to become 'Atmanirbhar' [self-reliant]. Under Congress' rule, India was known as the biggest importer of weapons. However, under the BJP's rule, India is now becoming an exporter of weapons,” he added.

Also Read

Budget 2024: Time, where to watch & what to expect from Sitharaman's speech

PM Modi to address Parliament, likely to set agenda for Lok Sabha polls

Delhi L-G approves prosecution of Arundhati Roy in 2010 speech case

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

State Assembly polls LIVE: Campaigning to end today at 6 pm in Rajasthan

People's mood has changed, it is now against PM Modi, says Sharad Pawar

Not scared of Oppn: PM Modi vows stronger action on corruption in 3rd term

Lok Sabha polls: Understanding VVPAT slips -- uses, background & debates

Over 113,000 Kashmiri migrants eligible to vote for 3 LS seats in Kashmir

LS polls: No ticket for 12 of 20 MPs who won with highest margins in 2019


Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech BJP Congress Elections Lok Sabha elections BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon