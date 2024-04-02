'Cong threatening nation will be on fire if BJP wins': PM Modi in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged Congress leaders were making threats of arson because they fear the BJP would win the Lok Sabha elections.

"This election is to fulfil the dream of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'... Modi says to remove corruption... Congress and the INDIA alliance are not contesting this election for the country but for their own selfish motives. They say save the corrupt; Modi says remove corruption," he said at a public rally in Rajasthan's Kotputli.

“This is the first election in which leaders of the Congress party are not talking about winning the elections themselves but are threatening the country that if the BJP wins, the country will be on fire,” he said.

In a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had said, "If the BJP wins these match-fixed elections and changes the Constitution, the whole country will be on fire. Remember this."

PM Modi said: "The BJP considers the entire country as a family. Congress considers their family bigger than the nation. The BJP has raised the pride of the country while Congress has been abusing the country when they go to foreign land."

“Modi mauj karne ke liye paida nahi hua. Modi toh mehnat karne ke liye paida hua hai [Modi wasn't born to enjoy, but to work hard]. A lot must have happened, but whatever has happened in the last ten years is just a trailer," he said.





"Congress is responsible for the poverty that prevailed in the country for 60 years after independence. It was only because of the Congress that India was dependent on other countries for technologies and defence equipment," said the Prime Minister.

“Congress never allowed our armed forces to become 'Atmanirbhar' [self-reliant]. Under Congress' rule, India was known as the biggest importer of weapons. However, under the BJP's rule, India is now becoming an exporter of weapons,” he added.