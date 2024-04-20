Business Standard
INDIA bloc to prevent BJP from scrapping Constitution, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi charged the Narendra Modi government with being pro-super rich, claiming that "under its rule, merely 22 people hold wealth that is equivalent to what 70% of the population has

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Ghaziabad, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhahalpur (Bihar)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of trying to "scrap" the Constitution, but vowed that the opposition bloc INDIA would foil its attempt.
Addressing an election rally at Bhagalpur, his first in Bihar, Gandhi also scoffed at claims of the BJP that it will win more than 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, asserting that "their tally will not go past 150".
"The INDIA bloc is fighting to save democracy and the Constitution which the BJP-RSS combine is trying to scrap," Gandhi said.
The former Congress president also alleged, "Whatever the country's poor, Dalits and tribals have got, it is because of the Constitution. If the Constitution is scrapped, all things will come to an end."

Gandhi charged the Narendra Modi government with being pro-super rich, claiming that "under its rule, merely 22 people hold wealth that is equivalent to what 70 per cent of the population has. We want to change that".
He also spoke about promises made by the Congress in its manifesto, like scrapping the 'Agniveer' scheme and right to apprenticeship.

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

