Congress' Indore candidate Akshay Bam withdraws nomination, joins BJP

In another setback to Congress, its Lok Sabha candidate from Indore, Akshay Bam, dropped out of the race and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just days before the constituency goes to polls. The Congress had fielded Bam against sitting BJP MP Shankar Lalwani from the Indore Lok Sabha seat, where polling will be held on May 13 in the fourth phase.

Confirming the development, cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, Kailash Vijayvargiya extended a warm welcome to Bam upon his induction into the party.

"We welcome Akshay Kanti Bam Ji Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Indore into the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national BJP president JP Nadda and state president VD Sharma", Vijayvargiya posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.