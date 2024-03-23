Sensex (    %)
                             
Congress releases 4th list for LS polls; fields Ajay Rai against PM Modi

The party has left the Nagaur parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan for the Hanuman Beniwal-led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party

Photo: Screen grab from YouTube

With this, the Congress has now declared a total of 183 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Saturday released its fourth list of 45 candidates for the Lok Sabha election, fielding its Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai from Varanasi to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The party has left the Nagaur parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan for the Hanuman Beniwal-led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.
The Congress fielded its veteran leader Digvijaya Singh from Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh and newly-inducted leader Lal Singh from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.
 
In Tamil Nadu, the party has fielded Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga, Manickam Tagore from Virudhnagar and S Jothimani from Karur.

ALSO READ: PM Modi, other BJP leaders meet in Delhi to pick candidates for LS polls
For Uttar Pradesh, where the party is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and is contesting on 17 seats, the Congress announced candidates for nine seats. These include Rai from Varanasi, Danish Ali from Amroha, Imran Masood from Saharanpur and Alok Mishra from Kanpur.
With this, the Congress has now declared a total of 183 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.
 


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Congress Aam Aadmi Party

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

