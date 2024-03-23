Congress releases 4th list for LS polls; fields Ajay Rai against PM Modi

The Congress on Saturday released its fourth list of 45 candidates for the Lok Sabha election, fielding its Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai from Varanasi to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The party has left the Nagaur parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan for the Hanuman Beniwal-led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.
The Congress fielded its veteran leader Digvijaya Singh from Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh and newly-inducted leader Lal Singh from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.
Congress releases the fourth list of 46 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024
Congress leader Digvijay Singh to contest from Rajgarh Lok Sabha Constituency, UP Congress President Ajay Rai from Varanasi, Imran Masood from Saharanpur, Virender Rawat from Haridwar and… pic.twitter.com/wpnr6kvoUr
In Tamil Nadu, the party has fielded Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga, Manickam Tagore from Virudhnagar and S Jothimani from Karur.
For Uttar Pradesh, where the party is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and is contesting on 17 seats, the Congress announced candidates for nine seats. These include Rai from Varanasi, Danish Ali from Amroha, Imran Masood from Saharanpur and Alok Mishra from Kanpur.
With this, the Congress has now declared a total of 183 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.
