Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Congress spreading lies about BJP changing Constitution, alleges Shah

Shah also said the BJP is heading towards its goal of 400-plus Lok Sabha seats with the blessings and support of people

Amit Shah, Home Minister,Amit

Union Home Minster Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged the Congress was spreading lies that the BJP intends to change the constitution and end reservations if it returns to power for a third term.
Shah also said the BJP is heading towards its goal of 400-plus Lok Sabha seats with the blessings and support of people.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Congress is spreading lies about the saffron party changing the constitution and ending reservations... We do not see voters as minority or majority; the BJP will win 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, he told a press conference here.
The BJP does not believe in reservations on the basis of religion... we are also in favour of implementing the Uniform Civil Code across the country, the home minister said.
Shah asserted that the party was getting a very good response from voters in the southern states, too.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Lok Sabha elections Congress BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon