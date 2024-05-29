Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

EC dedicated to incorporating principles of inclusivity in polls: CEC Kumar

The optional home voting facility has been made available for the first time in Lok Sabha elections

Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses foreign delegates from Election Management Bodies (EMB) of 23 countries during a briefing meeting in New Delhi, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission on Wednesday said the last phases of the Lok Sabha elections have seen immense enthusiasm among voters of various sections such as persons with disabilities, senior citizens, transgenders, and members of particularly vulnerable tribal groups.
Home voting facility for senior citizens above 85 years of age and persons with disabilities with 40 per cent benchmark disability was extended for the first time on pan-India basis in this parliamentary polls, the EC noted.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
An EC statement quoting Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, "It has been the deep founded resolve of the Commission to strive for continuous improvement in the electoral processes setting new standards globally."

The EC, Kumar said, is determined to make the elections "truly reflective" of the spirit of plurality and diversity that is the pride of the country.
 
"EC is dedicated to incorporating and deeply integrating the principles and practices of inclusivity and accessibility throughout the entire election process, setting an example before the society for replication everywhere," the CEC said.
The optional home voting facility has been made available for the first time in Lok Sabha elections.
Any eligible citizen aged 85 and above or with 40 per cent benchmark disability, can avail the provision of home voting facility through postal ballot.
This facility has received an enthusiastic response from voters, the poll panel said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Lok Sabha elections Election Commission chief election commissioner

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon